Mariners' Jake Fraley: Recalled by Seattle
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 22, 2020
at
5:28 pm ET 1 min read
Fraley was recalled by the Mariners on Tuesday.
Fraley spent time with the major-league club at the end of August, and he'll return to the active roster after Dylan Moore (concussion) was placed on the injured list Tuesday. He could see playing time in the outfield over the final several games of the regular season.
