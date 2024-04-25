Fraley (illness) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Though Jonathan India will rejoin the lineup as the Reds' designated hitter following a four-game absence due to an illness, Fraley will stick on the bench for a sixth consecutive contest while he's had a slower recovery from an ailment of his own. According to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, manager David Bell relayed Wednesday that Fraley has been showing improvement, so the Reds are seemingly hopeful that the 28-year-old outfielder will return to action at some point during the weekend series versus the Rangers.