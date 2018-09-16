Mariners' James Paxton: Targeting return next weekend
Mariners manager Scott Servais said there's a "small percentage" chance that Paxton could start Wednesday against the Astros, but it's more likely the lefty rejoins the rotation next weekend versus the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Though Paxton threw off flat ground Saturday without any setbacks, the Mariners may want him to build up his arm with a bullpen session and/or a live batting practice session before ushering him back into the rotation. It seems unlikely that he'll be able to do that before Wednesday, so the Mariners may need to turn to Roenis Elias to make a second straight spot start after filling in for Paxton earlier this weekend. Felix Hernandez (hamstring) could also be an option to start Wednesday if he's deemed healthy enough to toe the rubber by that time.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Exact return date still unclear•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Could return shortly•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Dealing with pneumonia•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Will miss next start with illness•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Allows two homers in losing effort•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Struggles with control in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...