Mariners' James Paxton: Targeting return next weekend

Mariners manager Scott Servais said there's a "small percentage" chance that Paxton could start Wednesday against the Astros, but it's more likely the lefty rejoins the rotation next weekend versus the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Though Paxton threw off flat ground Saturday without any setbacks, the Mariners may want him to build up his arm with a bullpen session and/or a live batting practice session before ushering him back into the rotation. It seems unlikely that he'll be able to do that before Wednesday, so the Mariners may need to turn to Roenis Elias to make a second straight spot start after filling in for Paxton earlier this weekend. Felix Hernandez (hamstring) could also be an option to start Wednesday if he's deemed healthy enough to toe the rubber by that time.