Paxton came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Nationals, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out only one.

The veteran southpaw needed 89 pitches (52 strikes) to record his 14 outs, but Paxton wouldn't have gotten a win even if he had completed five innings as the Dodgers didn't take the lead until the eighth. He's issued at least three free passes in three of his four starts so far in 2024, and while his 2.61 ERA looks good on the surface, Paxton's 1.55 WHIP and 11:17 K:BB through 20.2 innings are very worrying. He'll try to sharpen his control in his next outing, a homecoming of sorts for Big Maple this weekend in Toronto.