Paxton (4-0) earned the win over Atlanta on Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 6.2 innings.

The only real damage against Paxton came from a solo home run to Marcell Ozuna in the seventh. Paxton put together his most efficient outing of the year, needing only 84 pitches to get 20 outs, as his two walks were his fewest in a start since April 8. Paxton's strikeout numbers remain significantly lower compared to his career numbers, but he's still finding ways to grind out results. He now owns a 3.06 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 18:24 K:BB in 32.1 innings and lines up to face the Padres on the road next weekend.