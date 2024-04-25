Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Paxton's next start will be at Arizona on Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Paxton would be on regular rest Sunday after he started Tuesday's game against the Nationals, but the Dodgers will go with a bullpen game Sunday in Toronto and give Paxton an extra day of rest. The southpaw has managed a 2.61 ERA but a 1.55 WHIP and 11:17 K:BB through 20.2 innings this season.