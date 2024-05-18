Paxton allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out two without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision versus the Reds on Friday.

Paxton did fine, though he gave up solo home runs to Stuart Fairchild and Tyler Stephenson to account for two of the three runs on his line. After posting just one quality start over five outings in April, Paxton has settled in with three in a row to begin May. The southpaw has done well at run prevention this year with a 2.84 ERA despite a 1.38 WHIP and 24:24 K:BB through 44.1 innings over eight starts. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Diamondbacks.