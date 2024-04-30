Paxton (3-0) earned the win over Arizona on Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and five walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Paxton gave up constant traffic on the basepaths and needed 96 pitches to get through just five frames, but a potent Dodgers offense gave him enough support to keep his record spotless at 3-0 for the season. Despite the veteran southpaw's clean record, he's been a volatile rotation option for Los Angeles due largely to his control issues -- Paxton has walked five or more batters on three occasions this season after doing so only five times total across his first 10 big-league campaigns. Though Paxton has thus far done what it takes to pick up wins in spite of the issue with free passes, fantasy managers may be hesitant to deploy him given his ugly 15:22 K:BB and 1.68 WHIP through 25.2 innings on the season.