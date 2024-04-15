Paxton did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Padres, allowing three runs on three hits and eight walks while striking out one over five innings.

The fact that Paxton only managed to give up three runs while issuing a career-high eight walks is impressive in its own way. He issued at least one walk in every inning but managed to pitch himself out of trouble for the most part. He did allow a solo home run to Manny Machado in begin the fourth and later came back out for the sixth where he walked the first two batters before being replaced by Ryan Brasier, who would allow both inherited runners to score. Through three starts, Paxton now owns a respectable 2.81 ERA but that also comes with a concerning 1.50 WHIP and 10:14 K:BB in 16 innings. He'll look to be more effective his next time out, which currently projects to be against the Mets next weekend.