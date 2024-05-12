Paxton (5-0) earned the win over the Padres on Saturday, pitching six shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out four.

Paxton never found himself in any serious trouble throughout the contest, allowing only one extra-base hit as the Dodgers cruised to a shutout win. The veteran lefty threw 15 of 22 first pitches for strikes and produced 10 whiffs on the night en route to earning his fifth win of the campaign. Paxton has allowed one run or fewer in back-to-back starts and in four of his seven outings this season. Saturday also marked his first start this season in which he didn't issue a walk.