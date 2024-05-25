Paxton allowed five runs on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings in a no-decision Friday. He struck out four during the loss to Cincinnati.

Paxton got off to a rough start by yielding a three-run shot to Spencer Steer in the first inning. The Reds then went quiet until a six-run fifth inning. Paxton was charged with two of those as he gave up a season-high five runs during his shortest outing of the year. The veteran southpaw saw his ERA jump from 2.84 to 3.49 through 49 frames. Paxton is still 5-0 despite some recent struggles (4.13 ERA over his last five starts). His next outing is projected to be on the road against the Mets next week.