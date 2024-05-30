Paxton came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Mets, giving up two hits over three scoreless innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The veteran lefty was pitching on just four days rest, and per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, was told prior to the outing that his workload would be limited. Paxton wound up tossing exactly 50 pitches (29 strikes), as the Dodgers effectively went with a bullpen day and used six relievers after he left the mound. Paxton will take a 3.29 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 31:28 K:BB through 52 innings into his next outing -- when he should see a more usual workload in a road start against the Pirates.