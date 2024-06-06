Paxton (5-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks across 1.2 innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out two.

Paxton retired the side in the first inning but endured a nightmare second frame. He gave up a walk, three singles and a double to the first five batters he faced as part of a seven-run inning by the Pirates that Paxton didn't finish. The veteran lefty has been shaky over his last four starts, surrendering 15 runs over 15.1 innings while allowing multiple homers in two of those outings and Wednesday's start ballooned Paxton's ERA from 3.29 to 4.19. He'll look to get back on track with a scheduled start against the Rangers on Tuesday.