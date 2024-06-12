Paxton (6-1) got the win over the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings.

Paxton's lone run against him came in the second inning on a sacrifice fly. He cruised the rest of the way from there, allowing just two more baserunners and did not allow another runner to get into scoring position. Tuesday was Paxton's first quality start since May 17 and his first win since May 11. His two hits allowed also tied his season low. The strikeout numbers have not been there for Paxton this season. He's topped four strikeouts just once this year and that came all the way back in his first start of the year. Still, he's been able to limit significant damage against him for the majority of the year and owns a 3.92 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 35:32 K:BB in 59.2 innings. The 35-year-old southpaw lines up to complete a two-start week against the Royals on Sunday.