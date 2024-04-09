Paxton (2-0) picked up the win Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings against Minnesota. He struck out four.

Paxton nailed his first quality start of 2024 on Monday, getting on the board in the category after securing eight quality starts in 19 appearances last season. While he only allowed four base runners, Paxton was tagged for a pair of runs when Manuel Margot launched a two-run homer in the third to plate Austin Martin, who reached via walk. With one of baseball's best offenses behind him, Paxton seems primed to reach double-digit wins for the first time since 2019 if he can stay healthy.