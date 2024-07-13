Paxton did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 win against the Tigers, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks with one strikeout over 3.2 innings.

Paxton yielded three runs over the first two innings and was pulled with two outs in the fourth at 81 pitches. The southpaw's velocity was over one mph below his season averages on all of his offerings, and he has now failed to pitch beyond the fifth inning in each of his past four outings. He will take a 4.38 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 57:44 K:BB across 84.1 innings into the All-Star break.