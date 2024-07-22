Paxton (8-2) earned the win Sunday over the Red Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven over five innings.

Paxton served up a two-run homer to Jarren Duran on just the third pitch of the game but was able to settle in from there and held the Red Sox scoreless until the sixth inning. He was unable to record an out in the frame after allowing a walk and a single to open things up before being pulled for Joe Kelly, who wound up giving up an RBI two-out single to Ceddanne Rafaela. Control issues remain an issue for Paxton, as he's issued 15 walks and given up 17 runs over his last 22.2 innings. For the year, the 35-year-old owns a 4.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 64:48 K:BB in 89.1 innings. He lines up to face the Astros on the road his next time on the mound over the weekend.