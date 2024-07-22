The Dodgers are expected to designate Paxton for assignment Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Look for the Dodgers to officially confirm the transaction shortly before Monday's game against the Giants, with right-hander River Ryan set to be added to the 40-man roster in place of Paxton ahead of what would be his MLB debut. Along with the addition of Ryan, the Dodgers are set to get Tyler Glasnow (back) and Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) back from the injured list later this week, leaving no room in the rotation for Paxton. Though he has a lengthy injury history, Paxton hasn't missed a start this season, but his performance has taken a step backward in his age-35 campaign. While he's kept his fantasy value afloat by picking up eight wins over 18 outings, Paxton has supported the win total with a middling 4.43 ERA and 1.46 WHIP, and he's seen his strikeout rate drop precipitously (career-worst 16.4 percent). If the Dodgers aren't able to find a taker for Paxton via trade or waivers, expect the veteran lefty to elect free agency and catch on with another organization on a low-cost, one-year deal.