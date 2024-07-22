The Dodgers designated Paxton for assignment Monday.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers selected the contract of right-hander River Ryan, who will start or serve as a bulk reliever in Monday's game against the Giants. With Ryan at least temporarily joining the big-league rotation and Tyler Glasnow (back) and Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) due back from the injured list later this week, the Dodgers didn't have a spot available for Paxton, who went 8-2 with a 4.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 64:48 K:BB in 89.1 innings over 18 starts this season. Now that he's off the 40-man roster, the Dodgers will have 10 days to trade or waive Paxton, who is under contract on a one-year, $7 million base salary. If the Dodgers can't execute a trade for him or if he clears waivers, the 35-year-old Paxton will likely elect free agency and look to sign with a team on a more cost-effective deal.