Mariners' Jay Bruce: Only bright spot in loss
Bruce went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
Bruce was the only Mariner to contribute a multi-hit effort on a night when the Seattle offense was surprisingly stymied by the likes of Jesse Chavez and Adrian Sampson. Wednesday's solid effort notwithstanding, the veteran slugger is hitting only .200 across 55 May at-bats, but at least seven (four doubles, three home runs) of his 11 hits during the month have gone for extra bases.
