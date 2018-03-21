Play

Mariners' Jean Segura: Dealing with sore thumb

Segura will not play Wednesday due to a sore thumb, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Manager Scott Servais said that he expects Segura to be back in the lineup within the next couple days. Barring any sort of setback, the shortstop should be fully healthy by the time Opening Day rolls around against Cleveland.

