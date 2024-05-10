Polanco is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest with the Athletics, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Polanco will get a breather after going 2-for-18 with one run scored and seven strikeouts over Seattle's four-game series in Minnesota. Josh Rojas will slide over to second base while Luis Urias will enter the lineup at third base and bat ninth against Oakland.
