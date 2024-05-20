Polanco (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
The Mariners have not yet made a roster move with Polanco, but he will miss a sixth straight start Monday with a right hamstring issue. Josh Rojas will handle second base while Luis Urias plays third base.
