Mariners' Joseph Odom: Dropped from 40-man roster
RotoWire Staff
Oct 19, 2020
5:37 pm ET 1 min read
Odom was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Odom got into the first 18 games of his
MLB career this season but did very little with the opportunity, hitting .128/.209/.128 while striking out at a 45.5 percent clip. He'll remain in an organizational depth role for the Mariners heading into next season. More News
