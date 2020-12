Odom signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Wednesday as a non-roster invitee, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Odom made his major-league debut with the Mariners in 2020, but he sputtered to a .128/.209/.128 slash line with two RBI over 39 at-bats. He'll get to compete for a roster spot with the Rays in 2021 during spring training.