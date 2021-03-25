The Rays reassigned Odom to their minor-league camp Thursday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Odom got the chance to make his big-league debut with the Mariners in 2020, appearing in 18 games when the club was short on catching depth. Since Tampa Bay has Mike Zunino and Francisco Mejia on the 40-man roster and a more experienced non-roster invitee in Kevan Smith (back) in camp, Odom never had much hope for joining the Rays for Opening Day.
