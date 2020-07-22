Rodriguez, who suffered a hairline fracture in his left wrist Wednesday, was already taking one-handed swings in the batting cage Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez is supposed to be shut down from all baseball activities for 4-to-6 weeks and officially isn't expected to be ready for game action until the Dominican Winter League at the earliest. However, manager Scott Servais noted Monday that Rodriguez's abundance of energy led to the 19-year-old taking his hacks in the cage, as Rodriguez is determined to stay in shape through his recovery. Whether the prospect's clear desire to compete can translate to a quicker-than-expected return remains to be seen, but Monday's development at least implies Rodriguez will likely push for the chance to remain involved in baseball activities as much as possible.