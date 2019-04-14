X-rays taken on Rodriguez's hand Saturday revealed no fracture, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The good news means that Rodriguez is only slated to miss a handful of days at most, as opposed to the extended time he would have been sidelined for had there been a fracture. Rodriguez has built on an excellent season with the Mariners' Rookie League team in the Dominican Summer League last season with a .355/.444/.452 line through his first nine games with Low-A West Virginia.

