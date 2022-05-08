The Mariners transferred Giles (finger) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Giles' move to the 60-day IL ensures he won't make his season debut until at least early June and clears room on the 40-man roster for pitcher George Kirby, who was called up from Double-A Arkansas in advance of his first MLB start Sunday against the Rays. Though Giles was sidelined for the entire 2021 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, a right middle finger sprain is what has prevented him from pitching at any level with the Mariners thus far in 2022. He was cleared to begin a throwing program just over a week ago, but he'll essentially need to complete a spring training-esque progression before he's deemed ready to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment.