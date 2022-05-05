General manager Jerry Dipoto confirmed Thursday that the Mariners will keep Lewis on his minor-league rehab assignment for the majority of the allotted 20 days, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Dipoto said that he expects Lewis, who began the rehab assignment Tuesday, to remain at Triple-A Tacoma for the next two-and-a-half to three weeks before making his Mariners debut in the second half of May. The Mariners' decision to ease Lewis along slowly isn't too surprising, given that he's faced a lengthy recovery from the meniscus surgery he underwent last June. Lewis has gone 3-for-7 with a home run and a walk between his first two rehab games and is expected to rotate between designated hitter and the outfield throughout his time at Tacoma. Once activated from the 10-day injured list, Lewis could push for a near-everyday role with Mitch Haniger (ankle) out indefinitely and Jarred Kelenic having struggled mightily through the first month of the season.