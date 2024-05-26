Gilbert gave up one run on three hits over six innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Saturday. He struck out four without walking a batter.

Gilbert allowed a run in the second inning on a couple singles, a stolen base and a sacrifice fly, but that was the extent of the damage. While his efforts weren't rewarded with a win, Gilbert continued his run of strong pitching with a third consecutive quality start since his eight-run hiccup in Minnesota on May 9. Gilbert is tied with Jose Berrios and Seth Lugo for the most quality starts in baseball this season with nine in 11 turns to date.