Gilbert (3-2) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over 6.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Royals.

Gilbert gave up just four baserunners over the first six innings. He went back out for the seventh, but two walks and a Nelson Velazquez home run ended his outing in unfortunate fashion. It's a significant improvement on the eight-run fiasco he had in Minnesota in his last start, but it's still a second straight loss for 27-year-old. He's pitched to a 3.07 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 61:18 K:BB over 58.2 innings over nine starts this season. Gilbert is projected for a tough road start versus the Yankees his next time out.