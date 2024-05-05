Gilbert (3-0) earned the win over Houston on Saturday, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out six batters over eight scoreless innings.

Gilbert tied a season-high mark with four walks, but that didn't hurt him since he gave up just a pair of hits (both singles). The right-hander notched his fifth straight quality start and lowered his season ERA to 1.69, fifth-lowest among qualified MLB pitchers. Gilbert also ranks fifth among qualified starters with a 0.79 WHIP while registering a 50:13 K:BB through 48 innings on the campaign.