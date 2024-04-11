Gilbert didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over 7.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Gilbert was excellent Wednesday, holding the Blue Jays scoreless through six innings before allowing a lone run on a Vladimir Guerrero homer in the seventh. The 26-year-old Gilbert has struck out 23 batters through his first three starts, ranked second in the league in the early going. While Gilbert has yet to earn a win this year, he's posted an impressive 2.66 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP through his first 20.1 innings. Gilbert currently lines up for a home matchup with the Reds in his next outing.