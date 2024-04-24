Gilbert (2-0) picked up the win Tuesday against Texas, allowing two hits and four walks across 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Gilbert surpassed six innings pitched for the fourth time in five starts this season, notching his first scoreless outing of the campaign. He battled issues with command and walked a pair of batters in the first but otherwise kept himself out of danger. He was removed from the contest with runners on first and third but was saved by Ryne Stanek, who forced Leody Taveras into an inning-ending groundout. Gilbert has posted four quality starts this season and boasts the most innings pitched (33.2) of anybody with fewer than six starts. He's scheduled for a Sunday start against Arizona.