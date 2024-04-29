Gilbert did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks. He allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out nine in 6.1 innings.

Gilbert allowed an early solo home run to Christian Walker in the second. He was then able to keep the Diamondbacks off the scoreboard until Eugenio Suarez doubled home another run in the seventh to even things up at 2-2, ultimately knocking Gilbert from the game and spoiling his chance at a win. Still, it was another excellent outing from the 27-year-old. His nine strikeouts were a season-high and he's managed to go at least six innings and all but one start so far. Gilbert now owns a sparkling 2.03 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 44:9 K:BB in 40 innings and lines up to face the Astros on the road next weekend.