Gilbert (3-1) took the loss Thursday against the Twins, allowing eight runs on nine hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Five of Minnesota's runs came in the first inning, including three on a Manuel Margot double. Gilbert hadn't allowed more than two earned runs in his last five starts, recording quality starts in six of his previous seven outings. His ERA went from 1.69 to 2.94 after Thursday with a 0.94 WHIP and 54:15 K:BB across 52 innings. Gilbert will look to get back on track in his next turn in the rotation, currently scheduled for next week against Kansas City.