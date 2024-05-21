Gilbert allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out one during the win over the Yankees.

Gilbert coughed up two runs in the first inning but was still able to settle in for a quality start. He produced a stellar 1.69 ERA through his first seven starts but has seen that climb to 3.20 after allowing 14 runs over his last 16.2 frames. On the bright side, two of those outings were quality starts. Gilbert recorded only one strikeout with five whiffs, with both setting new season lows. His next start is lined up to be in Washington this weekend.