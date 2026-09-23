Gilbert (12-11) allowed four runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings, taking the loss versus the Astros on Tuesday.

Gilbert had another unimpressive home performance Tuesday. He's allowed 14 runs over 15.2 innings across three home starts in September, and he's also lost four of his last five outings overall. The right-hander is at a 3.81 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 197:48 K:BB through 182 innings over 31 starts this season. He's tentatively projected for a home start versus the Angels over the weekend, but with the Mariners on the verge of elimination, it's not yet clear if he'll be asked to make that start.