Gilbert (11-9) allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out 10 over 4.2 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Athletics.

With the way the ball was flying, it looked more like a game in Sacramento than Seattle. Gilbert fell apart in the third inning when he allowed four homers over a span of six batters, accounting for five of the runs on his line in his worst start of the year. The Athletics have been the only team to hold Gilbert under five innings this season, and they've done it twice in Seattle. Gilbert has a 3.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 176:42 K:BB through 165 innings over 28 starts this season. He'll look to bounce back at home versus the Rangers in his next start, though it's notable that Gilbert sports a 4.45 ERA at home compared to a 2.70 ERA on the road this year. He's also given up 26 homers this season, 23 of which have gone over the T-Mobile Park fences.