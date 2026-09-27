Gilbert walked one over four-plus scoreless and hitless innings while striking out eight in a no-decision versus the Angels on Sunday.

The Mariners clearly didn't want to push Gilbert too much in a meaningless game, pulling him after he walked Moises Ballesteros to open the fifth inning, ending his chance at a perfect game. Gilbert managed just six scoreless outings this season, and just two of them came after the All-Star break as he struggled down the stretch. He ends 2026 with a 12-11 record, 3.73 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 205:49 K:BB through 186 innings over 32 starts.