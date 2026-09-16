Gilbert (12-10) allowed two runs on six hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out seven over six innings to take the loss versus the Angels on Tuesday.

Gilbert collected a second consecutive quality start with this performance. He gave up a solo home run to Josh Lowe, which was just the fourth homer he's allowed on the road this season, compared to 24 surrendered in Seattle. Gilbert is at a 3.69 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 194:46 K:BB through 178 innings over 30 starts. The right-hander is within striking distance of the 200-strikeout mark, and he now heads into next week's start at home versus the Astros.