Gilbert (12-9) earned the win over Texas on Thursday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 11 batters over seven innings.

A two-run homer by Joc Pederson accounted for the bulk of the scoring against Gilbert, and the right-hander was down 3-0 when he threw his final pitch in the top of the seventh frame. However, Seattle stormed back for four runs in the bottom of that inning, putting Gilbert in position for the win. It was a well-deserved victory, as Gilbert racked up 24 whiffs -- the second-most in his career -- and 11 punchouts, a season-high mark. This was the second straight game in which the veteran hurler has recorded double-digit punchouts and his fourth such performance overall this season. Gilbert ranks eighth in the majors with 187 strikeouts on the campaign, and he'll look to get closer to reaching 200 punchouts for the second time in his career the next time he takes the mound, which lines up to be a road matchup versus the Angels.