Gilbert (11-8) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out four.

Toronto got off to a fast start with a two-run first inning, but Gilbert was able to limit the damage the rest of the way. The workhorse right-hander has been as steady as any starting pitcher this season, working at least five innings in all but one of his 27 starts while giving up more than three runs on just five occasions. Gilbert is set to bring a 3.42 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 166:40 K:BB over 160.1 innings into a soft home matchup versus the division-rival Athletics.