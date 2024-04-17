Gilbert (1-0) earned the win over the Reds on Tuesday, allowing just one run on three hits and a walk while striking out six over 6.2 innings.

Gilbert put together another stellar outing and was able to face the minimum through four innings before the Reds tacked on a run in the fifth. Tuesday was now his third start in four tries this season going at least 6.2 innings and giving up one earned run or fewer. He now owns a 2.33 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 29;4 K:BB in 27 innings. His 0.78 WHIP ranks tied for third best in the majors among pitchers who have thrown at least 20 innings this year. Gilbert projects to take the mound again next week in a road matchup against the Rangers.