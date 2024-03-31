Gilbert tossed seven innings in a no-decision against Boston on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

Gilbert threw a first-pitch strike to 18 of the 26 batters he faced and gave up just one extra-base hit -- a fifth-inning Ceddanne Rafaela leadoff double that led to the lone run Boston managed against the hurler. Gilbert also induced a healthy 16 swinging strikes en route to fanning eight Red Sox batters. Though Seattle's offense was unable to produce enough to get Gilbert a win, this was an excellent first start for the right-hander, who is looking to build off last year's 3.73 ERA and career-best 1.08 WHIP.