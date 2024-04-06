Gilbert yielded four runs on five hits and a walk over 5.2 inning and did not factor in the decision Friday. He fanned seven batters during the loss to Milwaukee.

Gilbert served up three solo homers Friday, including one to Willy Adames in the second inning to open the scoring. Last season, Gilbert allowed three homers just one time in his 32 starts. The 26-year-old forced 13 whiffs Friday, with five coming via the slider. Gilbert is currently on track for a start in Toronto next week.