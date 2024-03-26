Gilbert allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in a Cactus League tie with the Cubs on Sunday. He struck out seven.

Gilbert was tagged for solo home runs by Michael Busch and Garrett Cooper in the third and fifth inning, respectively, for the only two runs he surrendered, but the right-hander otherwise put together an encouraging tune-up for the regular season. Gilbert finished the Cactus League slate with a 6.75 ERA across 16 innings, yet almost all his trouble was limited to two of his five starts. Gilbert finished with a 14:2 K:BB across the 9.2 innings covering his last two spring turns, and he'll now turn his attention to his regular-season debut Saturday against the Red Sox.