Gilbert (3-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and struck out five without walking a batter over seven innings, but he took the loss Wednesday versus the Athletics.

Gilbert can only be partly to blame for this loss, as his throwing error on a pickoff attempt put Daz Cameron in position to score on a passed ball in the fifth inning. The Mariners' lack of offense was the other problem, which led to Gilbert taking his fourth loss in his last six outings. He's turned in a quality start in four of those games despite the lack of wins. The right-hander is at a 3.12 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 76:20 K:BB through 83.2 innings over 13 starts this season. Gilbert is projected for a favorable home matchup versus the last-place White Sox his next time out.