Gilbert didn't factor into the decision Monday against Houston after allowing one run on one hit and two walks in 5.2 innings, striking out seven.

Although he wasn't able to make it through six innings despite throwing 99 pitches, Gilbert took a no-hit bid into the sixth frame before Jose Altuve took him deep to break it up. Gilbert was also in line for the win Monday, but the Astros took a temporary 3-2 lead in the eighth before the Mariners climbed back in front in the bottom of the frame. The 27-year-old right-hander boasts a 2.55 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB across 17.2 innings (three starts) ahead of his next scheduled start this weekend at home against Texas.